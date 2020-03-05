New York Mets
Mets’ Vulgar Pete Alonso drops F bomb on live national television!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Oh man, I thought I had hit publish on this last might. Woke up and unfroze the laptop and here it is waiting to be finished off. Oh well. Anyway, the man building his brand on Vularaity strikes again…. Pete Alonso casually dropping the F bomb on...
