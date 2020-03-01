Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Will Retire Jerry Koosman’s Number On June 13

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets announced on Thursday that the club will retire Jerry Koosman’s uniform number #36 on Saturday, June 13 in a pre-game ceremony prior to the 4:10 p.m. game vs. Washington.Ko

