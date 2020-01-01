Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets announce date for Jerry Koosman's number retirement ceremony

Koosman will join Tom Seaver (No. 41) and Mike Piazza (No. 31) as the only Mets to have their number retired. The Mets have also retired manager Casey Stengel's No.37 and Jackie Robinson's No. 42 -- as MLB did in unison in 1997.

