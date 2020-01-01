Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Koosman's No 36 to be retired by Mets in June

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

Jerry Koosman's No. 36 is being retired by the New York Mets, more than four decades after he threw his final pitch for the team.

