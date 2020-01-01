Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Seth Lugo: 'I don't think an opener belongs in baseball'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Seth Lugo says the Mets haven't asked him about potentially being used as an opener, as has been reported as a possibility, but he made it clear he's not favor of the idea -- for him or anybody else.

