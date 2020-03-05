New York Mets
Mets to retire Jerry Koosman's No. 36 in June | Newsday
by: Newsday Staff March 5, 2020 12:56 PM — Newsday 1m
The Mets will retire Jerry Koosman's No. 36 in June, the team announced on Thursday. Koosman is the winningest lefthander in team history with 140 wins. He will be the third player to have his number
Tyler Bashlor just gave up another. Six runs via three homers.Tyler Bashlor, who had not allowed a run in three innings this spring, has surrendered four on two home runs in this inning.Beat Writer / Columnist
Goin on @JoeandEvan at 3. Yanks, mets, sign stealing, first bumps, etc. @WFAN660Beat Writer / Columnist
#Mets 5 @ #STLCards 4 [B4-1o]: Lane Thomas homers (2): line drive to CF (3-run) Hit: 421.9ft, 105.29mph, 26.07°🚀 Pitch: 95.1mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Tyler Bashlor, 2)Misc
