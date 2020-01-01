Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets' Michael Conforto says extension decision will be up to him, not Scott Boras

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Mets OF Michael Conforto, who is eligible to be a free agent after the 2021 season, spoke with SNY contributor John Harper about his future and whether he'd be open to an extension.

