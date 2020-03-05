New York Mets
Is New Era just bored and making atrocious Mets caps to test our limits?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 33s
The people over at New Era seem like they eat a whole bunch of Lucky Charms cereal and get all sugared up and then go in the design room and just make some stuff to see just how far they can push things before people go, “No, that cap is stupid.”...
RT @BMonzoRadio: From Spring Training: @MandMWFAN with @Mets SP Michael Wacha https://t.co/po3NrPw8QPTV / Radio Personality
RT @BobKlap: I wrote this column about Shannon Forde four years ago in the Bergen Record. It’s tough to re-read. Even harder to believe she’s gone, even now #Mets https://t.co/rCiqtq95VrBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets center fielder Johneshwy Fargas has hit for the cycle.Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Outfielder Johneshwy Fargas Hits For Cycle https://t.co/CnByzBf2sW #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
I wrote this column about Shannon Forde four years ago in the Bergen Record. It’s tough to re-read. Even harder to believe she’s gone, even now #Mets https://t.co/rCiqtq95VrBeat Writer / Columnist
In 2019, McNeil swung at the first pitch 50.7% of the time. In the Statcast era (since '15), only 2 players (3X total) swung at the first pitch more often than McNeil's 50.7 mark (min. 100 results): Carlos Gomez (2018): 51.3% Marlon Byrd (2015): 50.9 Gomez (2017): 50.8 #MetsWhy wait for the second pitch when the first one works just fine? Jeff McNeil was the only hitter in baseball last season to swing at the first pitch more often than not. Here's why it works for him: https://t.co/xeyGyutrgwBlogger / Podcaster
