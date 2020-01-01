Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
46673806_thumbnail

Here are Mets slugger Pete Alonso's betting odds to lead MLB in home runs in 2020

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

After leading all of Major League Baseball and setting the rookie-record with 53 home runs in 2019, Mets' slugger Pete Alonso is one of the favorites to lead the league in home runs for the 2020 season.

Tweets