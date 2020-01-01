New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Here are Mets slugger Pete Alonso's betting odds to lead MLB in home runs in 2020
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
After leading all of Major League Baseball and setting the rookie-record with 53 home runs in 2019, Mets' slugger Pete Alonso is one of the favorites to lead the league in home runs for the 2020 season.
Tweets
-
RT @BMonzoRadio: From Spring Training: @MandMWFAN with @Mets SP Michael Wacha https://t.co/po3NrPw8QPTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @BobKlap: I wrote this column about Shannon Forde four years ago in the Bergen Record. It’s tough to re-read. Even harder to believe she’s gone, even now #Mets https://t.co/rCiqtq95VrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets center fielder Johneshwy Fargas has hit for the cycle.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Outfielder Johneshwy Fargas Hits For Cycle https://t.co/CnByzBf2sW #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I wrote this column about Shannon Forde four years ago in the Bergen Record. It’s tough to re-read. Even harder to believe she’s gone, even now #Mets https://t.co/rCiqtq95VrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
In 2019, McNeil swung at the first pitch 50.7% of the time. In the Statcast era (since '15), only 2 players (3X total) swung at the first pitch more often than McNeil's 50.7 mark (min. 100 results): Carlos Gomez (2018): 51.3% Marlon Byrd (2015): 50.9 Gomez (2017): 50.8 #MetsWhy wait for the second pitch when the first one works just fine? Jeff McNeil was the only hitter in baseball last season to swing at the first pitch more often than not. Here's why it works for him: https://t.co/xeyGyutrgwBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets