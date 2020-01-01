Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51435631_thumbnail

First-pitch swinging works wonders for McNeil

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

Perhaps the baseball world should have seen this coming. Late at night on July 24, 2018, Jeff McNeil approached home plate for the first time as a big leaguer. He swung at the first pitch he saw, lining it into center field for a single.

Tweets