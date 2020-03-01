New York Mets
Mets Outfielder Johneshwy Fargas Hits For Cycle
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2m
Mets center fielder Johneshwy Fargas hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning on Thursday against the Cardinals to tie the game at 7-7. It also finished off the cycle for the speedster.F
