Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Call To The Pen
51003548_thumbnail

New York Mets: Pete Alonso to allow MLB to mic up first during season

by: Edward Lennon Fansided: Call To The Pen 3m

Major League Baseball needs superstars and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is one of them. One of the biggest challenges facing MLB is the difficul...

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Chris McShane @chrismcshane 10m
    That’s a nice list of contract extension candidates, too.
    Matt Eddy
    As @joe_sheehan likes to write, the Mets have graduated an enviable and shocking array of position prospects to their everyday lineup in the past five seasons. Michael Conforto Jeff McNeil Brandon Nimmo Pete Alonso Amed Rosario Some of their starters can pitch a bit, too.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    New York Mets @Mets 12m
    We teamed up with @soflinfo to host a clinic for @SpecialOlympics athletes where they played alongside #Mets players and coaches. #LGM #spreadinclusion
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber 14m
    RT @DPLennon: Luis Rojas is sticking to the “no roles” bullpen mantra when it comes to Diaz, but they’re not exactly knee-deep in closers with Betances still working his way back and Familia having a lot to prove. Probably good to take it a little easy with Lugo out of the gate, too. #Mets
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 15m
    Mets legend Collin Cowgill..
    AJ Cassavell
    MacKenzie Gore, MLB Pipeline's top-ranked pitching prospect, works a quick 8-pitch inning in his Cactus debut. I *think* he used all four offerings, and he got Kyle Seager, Austin Nola and Collin Cowgill to go down 1-2-3.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 16m
    "The guys are telling me I look like a model now" Jeurys Familia says his weigh loss has helped him throw his fastball with more confidence (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/OUXuIUAZfR
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Matt Eddy @MattEddyBA 32m
    As @joe_sheehan likes to write, the Mets have graduated an enviable and shocking array of position prospects to their everyday lineup in the past five seasons. Michael Conforto Jeff McNeil Brandon Nimmo Pete Alonso Amed Rosario Some of their starters can pitch a bit, too.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets