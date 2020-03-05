Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Gettyimages-90021825-scaled-e1583446438808

New York Mets announce Jerry Koosman’s jersey retirement date

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 24s

The New York Mets have set a date to make history. In just a few months, the team will retire Jerry Koosman's No. 36 jersey.

Tweets