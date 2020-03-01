New York Mets
At Long Last, Dellin Betances Set To Make Spring Debut Saturday
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2m
The New York Mets signing right-handed reliever Dellin Betances to further bolster their bullpen this offseason was a potentially huge addition, but not without risk.The gamble, of course, was
"I was impressed. Very impressed." Ronny Mauricio's talent has been hard for the Mets to ignore in Spring Training (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/sNH7yxhQg0TV / Radio Network
Bounce back candidates in 2020: Giancarlo Stanton, @Yankees Carlos Correa, @astros Jose Ramirez, @Indians Edwin Diaz, @Mets Paul Goldschmidt, @Cardinals Joey Votto, @Reds Blake Snell, @RaysBaseball https://t.co/8LRnzDjjX4Blogger / Podcaster
Dellin Betances, coming in hot.. @Metsmerized #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/dOsfdRWtFJBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets don’t retire numbers often, but they’ve set a date for the overdue retirement of number 36 for Jerry Koosman. https://t.co/jUpB5hUgUYBlogger / Podcaster
Finally we're willing to admit that maybe this guy sucksMets brass has yet to tell Edwin Diaz that he should think of himself as the team’s full-time closer. Luis Rojas said it’s possible the Mets could have a closer by committee on Opening Day. Story ⬇️ https://t.co/TPlOo48WkxBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets set a date to retire Jerry Koosman's No. 36. https://t.co/gULZOQ2fA9TV / Radio Network
