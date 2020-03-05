Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
51443660_thumbnail

Seth Lugo has ‘old school’ thought on the idea of a Mets ‘opener’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Seth Lugo prefers to be a starter and is accepting his role as a reliever. But mention the word “opener” to the Mets right-hander at your own risk. “I don’t think an opener

Tweets