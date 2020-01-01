New York Mets
Mets top prospect Ronny Mauricio's obvious talent has been hard to ignore during spring training
You can't help but notice Ronny Mauricio, the Mets' top-ranked prospect, when he's on the field, as the talent is obvious, especially when he battles Seth Lugo in an eight-pitch at-bat, as he did on Thursday in a simulated game.
