New York Mets’ Pete Alonso tied for second-favorite to lead MLB in home runs
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 7s
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was the standard-bearer for power hitters in 2019. Can the polar bear pull off a repeat performance?
