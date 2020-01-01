Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets' Rick Porcello continues strong spring with three shutout innings vs. Cardinals

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 17s

Time will tell exactly where Rick Porcello fits into the Mets' starting rotation, but the right-hander put his best foot forward in Wednesday's spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

