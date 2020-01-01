New York Mets
Mets' Rick Porcello continues strong spring with three shutout innings vs. Cardinals
Time will tell exactly where Rick Porcello fits into the Mets' starting rotation, but the right-hander put his best foot forward in Wednesday's spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
