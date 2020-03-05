New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Where Edwin Diaz thinks he stands in Mets’ closer competition
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Edwin Diaz hasn’t officially been named the Mets closer to start this season, but says he’s a worthy candidate. The Mets reliever threw in a simulated game Thursday at the
Tweets
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
“I don’t understand. I feel like I’m speechless. I don’t know what else to say to you guys.” Same.TV / Radio Personality
-
oh, i’m sorry, this is not the norm?GOAL. NO. 4. https://t.co/2NHqmAvlIVBlogger / Podcaster
-
“I don’t think an opener belongs in baseball.” https://t.co/NBzOC5abemBeat Writer / Columnist
-
🚨 M 🚨 I 🚨 K 🚨 A 🚨Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets