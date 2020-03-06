Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple
51453560_thumbnail

Mets non-roster invitee Ryan Cordell and his role with the 2020 team

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

What kind of role will Ryan Cordell be able to fill with the New York Mets franchise this season? Ryan Cordell has gotten plenty of playing time with the N...

Tweets