Trivia Friday: NL East Retired Numbers
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6m
In 2020, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are set to retire numbers. That will bring the total of retired numbers for players and managers who have appeared in the NL East to 32. Can you…
Could a Rick Porcello bounce-back season be in the cards for 2020? https://t.co/jyoVmelduCTV / Radio Network
Balance is not something you find. It’s something you create! #HDMHPlayer
From the Mic’d Up Mets to Willow’s World, here are the five best moments from Mets camp thus far. https://t.co/SzUAZwpNc4Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @CaptMaverick85: @AsteriskTour @slowhnds Lol. Had to add the Larry David theme to thisFree Agent
His beard is all world.Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I’m voting yes on CBA...The possible gains we could make from a work stoppage don’t justify the risk we would undertake in voting this proposal down.” A thoughtful, reasoned explanation here: https://t.co/SeSOf7OSz4Blogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/MfHg3aifVK column, ICYMI: as other in Mets' camp tout a big bounce-back for Familia, he offered me details on his 2019 frustration, how he lost 30 pounds in off-season and why he feels re-born, with a newly revised splitter. https://t.co/UxD4fVfbFABeat Writer / Columnist
