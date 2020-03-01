New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees’ minor-league affiliate includes ‘O.J. Simpson Trial Night’ in 2020 promotional calendar, then removes it - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
A Yankees minor league affiliate had a major league slip-up this week, including an "O.J. Trial Night" among its 2020 season promotions.
Tweets
-
“Can’t Stop” x RHCP is playing at Clover Park. Happy FridayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The replica jersey lineup for the 2020 season is 🔥. @Noahsyndergaard ✅ @JdeGrom19 ✅ @JeffMcNeil805 ✅ 👕👉 https://t.co/N3YISNcp1yOfficial Team Account
-
"I was impressed. Very impressed." Ronny Mauricio's talent has been hard for the Mets to ignore in Spring Training (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/sf2hhJcpIhTV / Radio Network
-
Tim Tebow’s brief stint in big-league camp ends as ex-QB part of Mets’ first spring training cuts https://t.co/HGsQW66Bia @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
New Post: Szapucki, Humphreys, Kilome Among Players Sent to Minor League Camp https://t.co/uxGtKQYBJL #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Like.Which team has the better rotation for 2020? - RT for @Dodgers - Like for @Mets https://t.co/jJsTSN63J6Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets