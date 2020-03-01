New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Thomas Szapucki, Tim Tebow Among First Group of Spring Cuts
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 3m
The Mets announced on Friday afternoon they've optioned LHP Stephen Gonsalves, LHP Thomas Szapucki, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome to minor league camp.They also reassigned RHP Matt
Tweets
-
“Can’t Stop” x RHCP is playing at Clover Park. Happy FridayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The replica jersey lineup for the 2020 season is 🔥. @Noahsyndergaard ✅ @JdeGrom19 ✅ @JeffMcNeil805 ✅ 👕👉 https://t.co/N3YISNcp1yOfficial Team Account
-
"I was impressed. Very impressed." Ronny Mauricio's talent has been hard for the Mets to ignore in Spring Training (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/sf2hhJcpIhTV / Radio Network
-
Tim Tebow’s brief stint in big-league camp ends as ex-QB part of Mets’ first spring training cuts https://t.co/HGsQW66Bia @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
New Post: Szapucki, Humphreys, Kilome Among Players Sent to Minor League Camp https://t.co/uxGtKQYBJL #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Like.Which team has the better rotation for 2020? - RT for @Dodgers - Like for @Mets https://t.co/jJsTSN63J6Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets