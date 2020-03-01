Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51465393_thumbnail

MLB rumors: New Red Sox pitcher calls ex-Astros teammates cowards for sign-stealing scandal - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 8m

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred ruled the Houston Astros illegally stole signs during the 2017 season under the direction of manager AJ Hinch and bench coach Alex Cora.

Tweets