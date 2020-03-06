New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets make first cuts of spring training
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 2m
The New York Mets have made their first cuts of the spring. Most of the names aren't that surprising, but there are two exceptions.
Tweets
-
#Mets 2 @ #Astros 3 [B9-0o]: Chas McCormick homers (2): line drive to RF (solo) Pitch: (RHP Yefry Ramírez, 1) 🏆🇼🇦🇱🇰⚾🇫🇫🏆Misc
-
Where does Ryan Cordell fit into the puzzle this season? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Mz7VUciRVUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Even in simulated games, Jacob deGrom is proving to be as competitive as ever (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/bj1EffYrOmTV / Radio Network
-
For some, it's more than a game #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/kEr80tqy9bBlogger / Podcaster
-
CBA negotiations? Astros drama? More sign-stealing? Our editors discussed what the biggest storyline of the 2020 season will be. https://t.co/RENxL6d55pBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz is falling out of the circle of trust #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Y44CqdCYVaBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets