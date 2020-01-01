Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51476799_thumbnail

Wacha's focus is to 'get people out'

by: Christina De Nicola MLB: Mets 2m

With six starters vying for five spots in the Mets' rotation, there will be an odd man out. Right-hander Michael Wacha and manager Luis Rojas deflected talk of that on Friday night, when the Mets lost to the Astros, 3-2, in walk-off fashion at...

Tweets