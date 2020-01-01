New York Mets
Wacha's focus is to 'get people out'
by: Christina De Nicola — MLB: Mets
With six starters vying for five spots in the Mets' rotation, there will be an odd man out. Right-hander Michael Wacha and manager Luis Rojas deflected talk of that on Friday night, when the Mets lost to the Astros, 3-2, in walk-off fashion at...
