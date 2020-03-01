New York Mets
Mets Best 2020 Promotions For Kids
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Let’s get it out of the way. The best promotions of every season is the bobbleheads, and there are some good ones with Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom, Jeff McNeil, Amed Rosario, Noah Synderga…
Tweets
-
Here's that triple from Brandon Nimmo last night. A+ helmet discharge, I might add. #MetsBrandon Nimmo went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Friday night’s loss to HOU. he’s now 8-for-20 with a double, a triple, two walks and a strikeout (.400/.478/.550) this spring.. #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
An inning-by-inning breakdown of Jacob deGrom’s simulated game outing yesterday. It’s intermixed with commentary, and includes final thoughts at the end. https://t.co/F38FXqNHBdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Even in simulated games, Jacob deGrom is proving to be as competitive as ever (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/jhFQjIG9D9TV / Radio Network
-
RT @DrewUBaseball: What a special night. A big S/O to Matt Adams, Michael Wacha, and Tim Tebow for speaking to us! A memory Drew Baseball will never forget. #RangerUp https://t.co/drSiRh12fKBlogger / Podcaster
-
This might have been Luis Guillorme's most impressive defensive play yet. From last night's #Mets game in West Palm Beach.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Steven Matz gets the start against the #Nationals today. He has been a little slowed by an illness, but he resumes making his case to be in the rotation. Personally, I think one of the rotation spots is his to lose. He's the only lefty starter in the mix. But we shall see. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
