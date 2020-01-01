New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
ICYMI at Mets Spring Training: Here's what happened Friday, March 6
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
Mets spring training is in full swing in Port St. Lucie. Here's what happened Friday, in case you missed it...
Tweets
-
RT @mnioannou: twitter friends, i am so honored to say that @Metsmerized has come out with a line of shirts in memory of my brother, christopher. $5 from every sale will be donated in his memory. you can purchase yours at: https://t.co/VRJIEk8JSD. #LGM and let's believe, just like christopher https://t.co/pPUGKbbHQKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Takeaways from the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Astros, including two more hits for Brandon Nimmo https://t.co/sbDTr11Q4WTV / Radio Network
-
Jeurys Familia spent the offseason changing the mechanics and grip on his split-finger fastball (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/QHqpy7Hs7aTV / Radio Network
-
I was looking over the 2000 #Mets roster and Armando Benitez is listed as 6'4 180 pounds. On today's club, Jacob deGrom is listed as 6'4 180 pounds. Scales have come a long way in their accuracy. #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Of course not. They destroyed it. They base Mets content around someone Mets fans can’t stand, and they really destroyed themselves with Syndergaard to the Yankees.@metspolice I never go there anymore.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nuñez (.316/.409/.474 this spring) continues to stake his claim to an OD spot Nido tries to kickstart his spring (2-for-12) with no options remaining Giménez (.286/.348/.524) looks to keep his impressive pace Matz returns and Betances debuts Mets baseball, friends!! #LFGM 🍎#Mets lineup versus the Nationals at Clover Park. CF Brandon Nimmo 2B Robinson Canó RF Michael Conforto DH Jake Marisnick 1B Dominic Smith 3B Eduardo Nuñez C Tomás Nido SS Andrés Giménez LF Johneshwy Fargas On the mound: LHP Steven MatzBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets