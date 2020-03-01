Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Kevin Smith Among Three Re-assigned to Minor League Camp

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets announced on Saturday that they have re-assigned Kevin Smith, Ryley Gilliam, and Adonis Uceta to minor league camp.Smith, 22, had 4 2/3 innings in spring training this year i

