Here's Syndergaard pitching in his underwear
by: Matt Monagan — MLB: Mets 17s
Noah Syndergaard's proclivity for not wearing a shirt during Spring Training has been thoroughly (Thor-oughly?) documented by this website. Here he is giving interviews without one, here he is tossing medicine balls without one and here are all of...
Tweets
Daniel Zamora allowed his first run of the spring today vs. the Nationals in the 8th. Zamora gave up a leadoff 3B to RHH Jacob Wilson. Two batters later, RHH Jakson Reetz drove him in with a single to left. He did strike out 3 in the inning (8 in 5.0 IP). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @metsrewind: This is New York and the @Mets are New York.” #LGM #MetsRewind #TheNewBreedBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets lost to the Nationals, 5-0, at Clover Park here in Port St. Lucie. Steven Matz was great, and Dellin Betances debuted. It's a beautiful Saturday, though, so go enjoy the rest of it.Beat Writer / Columnist
Final: #Mets 0 - Washington 5 We're back at it tomorrow against Houston at 1:10 p.m.Official Team Account
Mets third-base prospect Mark Vientos, 20, just took his first Grapefruit League at-bat: a walk against the Nationals' Dakota Bacus in the ninth inning. Vientos was the Mets' minor league hitter of the year in 2019. Pencil him into the High A St. Lucie lineup for 2020.Beat Writer / Columnist
NopeTV / Radio Network
