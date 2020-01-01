New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matz, Betances Reflect on Spring Game
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2m
Steven Matz discusses his three perfect innings and Dellin Betances talks about being back on the mound for the first time this spring. Check out http://m.ml...
Tweets
-
Daniel Zamora allowed his first run of the spring today vs. the Nationals in the 8th. Zamora gave up a leadoff 3B to RHH Jacob Wilson. Two batters later, RHH Jakson Reetz drove him in with a single to left. He did strike out 3 in the inning (8 in 5.0 IP). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metsrewind: This is New York and the @Mets are New York.” #LGM #MetsRewind #TheNewBreedBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets lost to the Nationals, 5-0, at Clover Park here in Port St. Lucie. Steven Matz was great, and Dellin Betances debuted. It's a beautiful Saturday, though, so go enjoy the rest of it.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Final: #Mets 0 - Washington 5 We're back at it tomorrow against Houston at 1:10 p.m.Official Team Account
-
Mets third-base prospect Mark Vientos, 20, just took his first Grapefruit League at-bat: a walk against the Nationals' Dakota Bacus in the ninth inning. Vientos was the Mets' minor league hitter of the year in 2019. Pencil him into the High A St. Lucie lineup for 2020.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
NopeTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets