Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51509556_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: report says Citi Field revenue down again!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 49s

SLACKISH REACTION: Who the hell scheduled an 8am soccer game in Delaware the morning we turned the clocks ahead? This will be short and there are NO BAGELS this morning. From Forbes: At Citi Field, revenue was $148.9 million in 2019, the third...

Tweets