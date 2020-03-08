New York Mets
Mets Morning News for March 8, 2020
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
RT @timbhealey: Seth Lugo is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut tomorrow against the Marlins.Beat Writer / Columnist
Which #Mets player is most likely to show up to today's game an hour later because he didn't realize it was #DaylightSavingsTime? #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
If we didn't experience the worst of Jeurys Familia up close, we would be far more likely to consider him a rebound candidate #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/HqCUjusPFdBlogger / Podcaster
RT @eboland11: Sanchez is on the BP today but not on the travel roster for Clearwater tomorrowBeat Writer / Columnist
There's a path for Eduardo Nunez to get playing time with the #Mets this year, but it will take a couple of bodies on the IL for anything significant #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/XTpYpTK7oCBlogger / Podcaster
