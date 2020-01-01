New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
JD Davis returns as Mets face Astros at 1:10 p.m.
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 55s
J.D. Davis, Noah Syndergaard lead Mets into meeting with Astros in spring training.
Tweets
-
Three under-the-radar Mets that could be keys to success in 2020 (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/viYhWnUMCOTV / Radio Network
-
I miss the fist bump already.I also saw Joe Girardi and we bumped elbows. I kind of like doing that better than shaking hands. I hope it sticks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DPLennon: It’s probably a safe bet Dellin Betances won’t be maxing out at 90 when the games count. But after a rusty Grapefruit debut, how long will it take for him to get up to speed? #Mets https://t.co/5TKxUQVL1vBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob Rhame threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning on the backfields today. Matt Adams took swings while Brodie Van Wagenen, Fred Wilpon, and David Wright (among others) watched. Rhame has yet to pitch in a MLB game this spring after undergoing elbow surgery last August. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BrianWright86: Since when have the Mets spent hundreds of millions of dollars? https://t.co/xGxLb9MsRUSuper Fan
-
RT @BrianWright86: Joan Payson, the Mets’ original majority owner, was the first woman to purchase a major sports franchise. Her legacy of unending loyalty and dedication lives on through the team’s passionate fanbase #InternationalWomansDay #WomensHistoryMonth #AllTimeMets https://t.co/Og4Ywx2SpDSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets