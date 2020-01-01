New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Michael Wacha’s Spring, Brandon Nimmo’s Grapefruit League results, Cano and the theatre
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2m
There are two thoughts about the Mets’ starting pitchers that most people have, even if they don’t typically go together. The first is that the team will be successful largely on the backs of their…
Tweets
-
Three under-the-radar Mets that could be keys to success in 2020 (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/viYhWnUMCOTV / Radio Network
-
I miss the fist bump already.I also saw Joe Girardi and we bumped elbows. I kind of like doing that better than shaking hands. I hope it sticks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DPLennon: It’s probably a safe bet Dellin Betances won’t be maxing out at 90 when the games count. But after a rusty Grapefruit debut, how long will it take for him to get up to speed? #Mets https://t.co/5TKxUQVL1vBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob Rhame threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning on the backfields today. Matt Adams took swings while Brodie Van Wagenen, Fred Wilpon, and David Wright (among others) watched. Rhame has yet to pitch in a MLB game this spring after undergoing elbow surgery last August. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BrianWright86: Since when have the Mets spent hundreds of millions of dollars? https://t.co/xGxLb9MsRUSuper Fan
-
RT @BrianWright86: Joan Payson, the Mets’ original majority owner, was the first woman to purchase a major sports franchise. Her legacy of unending loyalty and dedication lives on through the team’s passionate fanbase #InternationalWomansDay #WomensHistoryMonth #AllTimeMets https://t.co/Og4Ywx2SpDSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets