John From Albany - News and Views from the Syracuse Mets Open House
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2m
Yesterday, the Syracuse Mets had their 7 th Annual Open House. A standing room only crowd filled the Hank Sauer Room of Legends...
Thor K Count: ⚡️🔨⚡️🔨 #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DarrenJMeenan: Happens first:Super Fan
Jeff McNeil saw his Grapefruit League batting average plummet to .500 after going 0-for-2 in his return to action on Sunday..Beat Writer / Columnist
J.D. Davis said he "felt good" after taking two plate appearances for the first time since injuring his shoulder about two weeks ago. He said he's been playing freely for the past few days and doesn't think he has any more hurdles to overcome. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
29yo RHP Erasmo Ramirez continues his solid run, working around two, two-out baserunners (BB, 1B) in a scoreless sixth, striking out Springer and Brantley along the way Ramirez has now gone 7 IP (ER) with 8 K and 3 BB this spring as a NRIBeat Writer / Columnist
The game is a lot harder when you don’t know what pitch is coming, isn’t it? 🤷🏼♂️Two strikeouts looking = a frustrated George Springer. https://t.co/TE7Rmizm01Blogger / Podcaster
