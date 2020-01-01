New York Mets
Mets Takeaways from Sunday's 3-1 win vs. the Astros, including J.D. Davis' return
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
The Mets top the Astros 3-1 in JD Davis' return on Sunday in spring training action.
Tweets
-
Tomorrow morning!!! @SyracuseMetsUPCOMING @The7LineArmy TICKET SALES: Monday 3/9 at 10am: At @SyracuseMets Friday 3/13 at noon: Home vs Nationals (Koosman # retirement - @mrsmet bobblehead) on June 13th Monday 3/16 at 9am: At @RumblePoniesBB on June 6th FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/zoFwYxlLVj https://t.co/cENYFo9LNxSuper Fan
-
J.D. Davis feels '100 percent' in first game back for Mets since jamming his shoulder: https://t.co/Mf0CGj29b8 | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wishing a Happy Birthday to Tux the Penguin! @RowdythePony enjoyed your special day celebrating with all his mascot friends ⚾️🏒!Minors
-
RT @RichardRinconNy: @Jed_Lowrie my new favorite Met 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/cyLrRsoneVSuper Fan
-
RT @peterrod16: @metspolice crowded spaces means the mets overselling standing room for opening day https://t.co/HV6XrrTvsxBlogger / Podcaster
-
“It just expands his repertoire even more.” Luis Rojas is pleased with the progress Noah Syndergaard has made in becoming comfortable with his slider. My story from Port St. Lucie: https://t.co/RkwEvvxHuLBeat Writer / Columnist
