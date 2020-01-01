Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

VIDEO: Little Kid Mets Fan Pretending to Steal Signs for Astros is the Most Adorable Troll Yet

by: Alexander Wildes 12up 3m

At the New York Mets game, a little kid trolled the Houston Astros by running around holding a sign that said "fastball" Way to stick it to the MLB cheaters!

