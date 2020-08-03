Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets Videos

Syndergaard and Mets Defense Shine in Win

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4m

3/8/20: Noah Syndergaard struck out four batters in the Mets 3-1 win over Houston. René Rivera homered and prospect Edgardo Fermin made two stellar defensive...

Tweets