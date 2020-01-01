Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51519358_thumbnail

Notes: Davis 'OK' in return; tracking Thor

by: Alyson Footer MLB: Mets 37s

After spending nearly two weeks recovering from a jammed left shoulder he suffered during a diving play at third base, J.D. Davis returned to the Mets' lineup in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Astros without incident. He had two plate appearances, played...

Tweets