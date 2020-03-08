New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How the Mets are using motion capture technology to gather information about their pitchers | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated March 8, 2020 7:29 PM — Newsday 2m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Edwin Diaz was supposed to pitch in the Mets’ game Sunday, an inning against the Astros for what would have been his third Grapefruit League appearance. But at some point betwee
Tweets
-
The back page: Noah Syndergaard's Mets praise comes with Astros dig https://t.co/UvXcc5grhpBlogger / Podcaster
-
your friendly reminder to follow the new @Metsmerized twitter account if you haven’t already! and, in case you still haven’t read yet or just want to read again because it’s really cool.... https://t.co/a2KDUUAgoMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: J.D. Davis feels 100 percent. Call them the "Motion Capture Mets." The Lugo Return? Happy Sunday https://t.co/gFi7cgLPGOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets minor league backstop Patrick Mazeika is a promising 4-for-11 with three doubles, a homer, 2 BB, and 2 K this spring..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Nice Tribute by @HeidiWatney. RIP Kelly"She will be missed greatly in the game of baseball." MLB Network mourns the passing of Yankees scout Kelly Rodman. https://t.co/nkF90ZpNtIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jon means business this monthDear Conference Offices, When selecting your end of season awards, PLEASE do not put more than FIVE players on your All-Conference first, second, and third teams. This isn't kickball. Everyone doesn't get a medal. Basketball is played with FIVE players. Sincerely, AmericaBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets