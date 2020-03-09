Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New grip becoming Jeurys Familia difference-maker

by: Dan Martin New York Post 3m

Jeurys Familia is working on a new grip for his splitter this spring. The effects have been positive, according to Rojas. “He’s really happy with how his split has been working,” Rojas said.

