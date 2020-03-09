New York Mets
Mets Morning News for March 9, 2020
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mom is heading into the OR now for the first of her two knee replacements. She’s a bad **** and has been working full time at crazy hours (3am start) doing custodial work and despite the pain never complained. She’s the biggest #Mets fan I know. She’ll be running the bases soon!Minors
swinging into this work week like https://t.co/8CWAjHbasgBlogger / Podcaster
RT @orangebluething: Live at noon. Any Q’s for the show?Super Fan
RT @ernestdove: @MikeSilvaMedia @GMBVW I credit Luis Rojas being what I heard about him for years and a solid draft/IFA scouting dept.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Seth Lugo is scheduled for his Grapefruit League debut today against the Marlins. Lineup and travel roster: https://t.co/W3kWYIhNkkBlogger / Podcaster
Luis Guillorme is a solid player whose defense is dazzling and whose offense continues to improve. Because of that, he’s very likely to make the Mets’ Opening Day roster. https://t.co/56ynZ2xgqkBlogger / Podcaster
