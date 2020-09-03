New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Spring training open thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 3/9/20
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
Half the Mets’ starting lineup heads to Jupiter to face the Marlins.
Tweets
-
CARLIN returns tonight right after @TMKSESPN ✔️Judge isn't the #Yankee to lock up long term ✔️Cano says these #Mets can win a championship. He's right....but there's an awfully big IF. ✔️Why the #Nets did the right thing Tonight at 7:00pm on @ESPNNY98_7FMTV / Radio Personality
-
All four of Mazeika's hits have been for extra-bases. #MetsMets minor league backstop Patrick Mazeika is a promising 4-for-11 with three doubles, a homer, 2 BB, and 2 K this spring..Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Meet the man who believes he can turn around Tomás Nido’s career. How the sides met, what Lorenzo Garmendia sought to fix and other success stories comparable to what Nido faces. https://t.co/cAyDqUcRpSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Spring Training Game Thread: Mets vs Marlins, 1:05 PM https://t.co/N8vau4YOoO #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Today's #Mets Lineup: #LGM McNeil 3B Nimmo RF Alonso 1B Adams DH Rosario SS Fermin CF Lee 2B Nido C Parker LF W. LockettBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Should Not Rush Dellin Betances For Opening Day https://t.co/N9ti2lag0M #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets