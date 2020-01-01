Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets pitcher Seth Lugo feels good after spring training debut

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Seth Lugo made his spring training debut on Monday, after being previously sidelined by a fractured left pinkie toe he suffered early in camp. Not only did he toss a scoreless inning, but he quickly got a chance to test his ability to move on the...

