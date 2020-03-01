New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB, NBA closing clubhouses to media due to coronavirus scare - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 10s
Following the NHL's lead, Major League Baseball and the NBA decided on Monday to keep the media out of locker rooms until the threat of spreading coronavirus is over.
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Yoenis Cespedes is progressing and could play sooner than later for the Mets, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/WvhNFCLqOs https://t.co/r16tTWLQQwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TrapezoidTerror: RETWEET THE ACTUAL @B1GMBBall Coach Of The YearTV / Radio Personality
-
Seth Lugo threw a scoreless inning in his return to game action following a fractured pinkie toe https://t.co/XBXcyAeNbCTV / Radio Network
-
Yoenis Cespedes is progressing and could play sooner than later for the Mets, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/WvhNFCLqOsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The bad news: no clubhouse access The good news: you don’t need clubhouse access to eat churro dogs on TVTV / Radio Personality
-
Ugggh been there....On the debut episode of the Amazin' But True podcast with @JakeBrownRadio and @FiggieNY, Mets great Edgardo Alfonzo talks about how he wanted to be a lifelong Met https://t.co/I5UYtlSmzu https://t.co/JO4QoMWCNdTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets