Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51549386_thumbnail

MLB, NBA closing clubhouses to media due to coronavirus scare - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 10s

Following the NHL's lead, Major League Baseball and the NBA decided on Monday to keep the media out of locker rooms until the threat of spreading coronavirus is over.

Tweets