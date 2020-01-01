Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51549957_thumbnail

Lugo throws clean inning in first spring appearance  

by: Glenn Sattell MLB: Mets 7m

A week after throwing batting practice, right-hander Seth Lugo progressed enough to make his first Grapefruit League appearance on Monday, showing no ill effects from a fractured left pinkie toe suffered early in camp. Lugo entered Monday's 1-1 tie...

Tweets