New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Lugo throws clean inning in first spring appearance
by: Glenn Sattell — MLB: Mets 7m
A week after throwing batting practice, right-hander Seth Lugo progressed enough to make his first Grapefruit League appearance on Monday, showing no ill effects from a fractured left pinkie toe suffered early in camp. Lugo entered Monday's 1-1 tie...
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Yoenis Cespedes is progressing and could play sooner than later for the Mets, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/WvhNFCLqOs https://t.co/r16tTWLQQwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TrapezoidTerror: RETWEET THE ACTUAL @B1GMBBall Coach Of The YearTV / Radio Personality
-
Seth Lugo threw a scoreless inning in his return to game action following a fractured pinkie toe https://t.co/XBXcyAeNbCTV / Radio Network
-
Yoenis Cespedes is progressing and could play sooner than later for the Mets, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/WvhNFCLqOsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The bad news: no clubhouse access The good news: you don’t need clubhouse access to eat churro dogs on TVTV / Radio Personality
-
Ugggh been there....On the debut episode of the Amazin' But True podcast with @JakeBrownRadio and @FiggieNY, Mets great Edgardo Alfonzo talks about how he wanted to be a lifelong Met https://t.co/I5UYtlSmzu https://t.co/JO4QoMWCNdTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets