New York Mets

MLB, NHL, NBA and MLS to close locker rooms to media due to coronavirus fears

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS issued a joint statement on Monday to say that 'all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice.'

