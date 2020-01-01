Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51551623_thumbnail

Notes: Lockett shines; Stroman throws sim game

by: Glenn Sattell MLB: Mets 7m

Walker Lockett is out of options, but that didn’t prevent him from turning in a solid outing in his first spring start on Monday in the Mets' 1-1 tie with the Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. “It’s in the back of your head, but ultimately,...

Tweets