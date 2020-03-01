New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Michael Conforto Being Examined For Injury To Side
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 1m
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is heading in for an examination after suffering an injury to his side, GM Brodie Van …
Tweets
-
The Mets have at least 3-4 guys on their roster to run through before they sign this guySuper Fan
-
Mets' Conforto heads to NY for tests on side injury https://t.co/z8nmc0HRJ2TV / Radio Network
-
Michael Conforto is headed to NY. https://t.co/130mR5ot2lBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I think that's one scenario to consider if Conforto is out for opening day. You could also have JD in LF, Marisnick in CF, Nimmo in RF, and McNeil at 3B. There's also Cespedes and what his status will be.@michaelgbaron Dom nimmo mcniel in the OF JD at third?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I’d be into making this team wide. We could throw fish at all the Mets.@metspolice Can we throw fish at him?Blogger / Podcaster
-
it was all a dream..Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets